Discover opens new customer care center in Chatham

On Monday, Discover held the grand opening of its brand-new customer care center and community center on Chicago’s South Side.

For the Chatham neighborhood, it was a milestone.

"Investing in neighborhoods on the South and West side that have historically been disinvested in, it's not charity. It's good business," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Discover says the center will employ one-thousand people from South and West side neighborhoods by next year.

Mayor Lightfoot says the INVEST South/West initiative accounts for $1.4 billion, and the sum of investments will be $2 billion by the end of the year.