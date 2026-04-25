Dispute turns deadly in Chicago Northwest Side shooting; suspect in custody, police say
CHICAGO - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an argument escalated into a shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North Nottingham Avenue.
Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was arguing with another 20-year-old when the altercation became physical. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest.
The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. The shooter was arrested.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.