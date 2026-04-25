Dispute turns deadly in Chicago Northwest Side shooting; suspect in custody, police say

The Brief A 20-year-old man was fatally shot after an argument turned physical just after 5 p.m. Saturday on North Nottingham Avenue, Chicago police said. The suspect, also 20, allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest; the victim later died at Loyola University Medical Center. The suspect is in custody, but authorities have not released names, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after an argument escalated into a shooting on Chicago’s Northwest Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North Nottingham Avenue.

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was arguing with another 20-year-old when the altercation became physical. During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the chest.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries. The shooter was arrested.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.