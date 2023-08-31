Disturbing Trends: Hate crimes targeting Black and Jewish communities on the rise in Chicago

Hate crimes in Chicago have reached numbers they haven't seen in nearly 20 years.

The study was done by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University San Bernardino.

Chicago saw nearly 200 reported hate crimes last year. In 2021, there were 104 reported hate crimes, which is an 84-percent increase year-to-year.

Suspects targeted the Black and Jewish communities the most.