Diveheart's deep pool taps into transformative disability treatments

The mysteries of the deep ocean include what impact it can have on the human body.

In today's Good News Guarantee, a local group has just secured the patents to build one of the deepest pools in the world, with hopes it will bring new treatment to the disabled.

At 200 feet, the deepest pool in the world is located in Dubai.

"We think in our pool, if we can get somebody to a certain depth, we can give them enriched air," said Jim Elliott, the founder of the nonprofit Diveheart, and creator of the latest deep pool that's on track to be built in North Chicago. The new deep pool will be tailored to meet the needs of disabled divers.

"We're breathing air that has 21 percent oxygen. Well, we might be able to give them 50 or 100 percent oxygen and now get them out of their wheelchair and have them do range of motion with their therapist or do cutting-edge research," Elliott said.

"Parkinsons, Alzheimers, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, there is no disability or injury that we cannot address," he added.

Jacob Brettman dives with Diveheart at community pools. He's been with the program for fifteen years.

"It makes him more mobile. It's companionship and he speaks better after diving," said Jacob's mom, Nancy.

The deep pool is estimated to cost around $300 million. Fundraising has already begun.

Diveheart said doctors at the Mayo Clinic are already interested in studying the effects of deep water on medications and treatments. If you want to learn more, head to Diveheart.org.