article

A 31-year-old man riding a Divvy bike was clipped by a CTA train Monday night in Ravenswood on the North Side.

He rode around the gates of the Brown Line tracks and had his rear tire clipped by a train, Chicago police said.

The incident happened about 10:45 p.m. near the Rockwell stop in the 4600 block of North Rockwell Street.

He was taken in good condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.