Dixmoor receives $2M in funding to address water woes 'caused by years of neglect'

Dixmoor residents can look forward to the construction of a new water main, providing clean drinking water.

A $2 million check was presented at the Dixmoor Village Hall on Friday to aid in the improvement of their water system.

After a contract is settled, the Army Corps of Engineers will start building a new water main next year, one mile of pipes that lead to the village water storage tank.

It’s the system that failed last fall with leaks causing the contamination of the village’s water.

Residents had to use bottled water for two weeks and water pressure was too low to take showers or do laundry, a huge inconvenience and possible health hazard during the pandemic.

"The new pipe runs a mile, it will connect the north and south sides of the village," said Congresswoman Robin Kelly.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said the county is concerned about residents having access to clean water.

"For too long we have ignored the problems going on in front of us caused by years of neglect," Preckwinkle said.

The funding is substantial, but the whole system is old and degraded and would cost about $20 million to replace.

Officials hope this project will lead to more improvements.

Deborah Sims, the area’s Cook County Commissioner, said she was glad this happened.

"This brought attention to the failing infrastructure of the Southland," Sims said.

Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said the village expects to have to continue to fix pipes as they break. But he said Dixmoor’s water is tested twice a week and is safe to drink.