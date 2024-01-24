Dixmoor water main break repaired; boil water order in effect

The most recent water main break in Dixmoor has been repaired, but residents are suffering lasting effects Wednesday morning.

Dixmoor police discovered a major water main break on Paulina Street at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, according to Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.

The initial break on Monday led to other water main breaks. Crews were working on a break located at 143rd and Page Street on Tuesday afternoon.

"Once again, we have another example of how these old pipes are in desperate need of being replaced," Roberts said. "We have come a long way from where we were but clearly, there is more work to be done."

A boil water order was issued from 141st Street to 144th Street from Woods Street to Marshfield Street.