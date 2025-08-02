Illinois police K9 goes missing, department seeks public’s help

A police department in northern Illinois is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing K9.

What we know:

The Dixon Police Department said on Saturday that its K9 Vesuc, a German Shepherd, was last seen around 1 a.m. in the area of West Graham Street in Dixon.

Vesuc weighs around 80 pounds and wears a black collar.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Police urged the public not to approach Vesuc as he may be startled or disoriented while separated from his handler.

In a statement, Dixon Police Chief Ryan Bivins said:

"K-9 Vesuc is not just a highly trained police service dog, he’s a beloved member of our department and our community. Our officers are working around the clock to bring him home safely, and we’re asking for the public’s help in this effort. We are deeply grateful for your support."

Dixon police said they’ve launched a full-scale search and are actively pursuing leads.