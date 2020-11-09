DNA evidence ties man to looting at O’Hare Oasis gas station

article

Police used DNA evidence to charged a 22-year-old Chicago man with burglarizing a O’Hare Oasis gas station during widespread looting in August.

Investigators recovered DNA evidence linking Malcolm N. Richardson to Aug. 10 looting at the 7-Eleven Mobil gas station at the Interstate 294 O’Hare Oasis in Schiller Park, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Richardson was already in custody on a gun charge and stolen vehicle charge from August, court records state.

The new charges include a felony count each of burglary and looting.

His next court date is Nov. 20.