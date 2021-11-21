Do you recognize this car? Police say the driver hit a motorcycle, killing the passenger

article

Chicago police are seeking a vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in September in West Rogers Park on the North Side.

About 7 p.m., a blue Honda sedan, possibly a Civic, with an orange license plate, possibly a dealer plate, crashed into a motorcyclist in the 7000 block of North Western Avenue, before fleeing, Chicago police said.

A passenger on the motorcycle died of their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information, contact Area Five detectives at 312-745-6110.

