Do you recognize this car? Police say the driver hit a motorcycle, killing the passenger
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking a vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run in September in West Rogers Park on the North Side.
About 7 p.m., a blue Honda sedan, possibly a Civic, with an orange license plate, possibly a dealer plate, crashed into a motorcyclist in the 7000 block of North Western Avenue, before fleeing, Chicago police said.
A passenger on the motorcycle died of their injuries, police said.
Anyone with information, contact Area Five detectives at 312-745-6110.
