article

In New York City, a doctor who delayed his retirement so he could help fight COVID-19 has died after contracting the virus.

Doctor James Mahoney worked in pulmonary and critical care. He was 62 and had been planning to scale back his hours. But when the coronavirus hit, he began to work non-stop, his family says.

He got seriously ill around Easter and died a couple weeks later. His colleagues call him "a legend."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE