Doctors alarmed by sudden uptick in monkeypox cases in Chicago

Doctors in Chicago are warning of a sudden uptick in cases of monkeypox.

In the last two weeks, Howard Brown Health has diagnosed seven new cases. That is not a lot compared to case levels of 2022, but the sudden spike has doctors concerned.

"We feel that's pretty significant because in the three months preceding, we only had one case across the Chicago area, so it's a significant increase in the cases that we have been seeing," said Dr. Leanna Gordon, Medical Director of Preventative Medicine at HBH.

She urges anyone eligible for the monkeypox vaccine who hasn't gotten vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, especially with Pride celebrations and other big summer gatherings right around the corner.

"As we move into the summer, we are concerned that there's potential for us to see an increase in rates," Gordon said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE



She suggests avoiding skin-to-skin contact with anyone who looks like they may have a rash and limiting sexual partners.

"Specifically we've been seeing [cases] among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men," said Gordon.

Symptoms typically include flu-like symptoms followed by a rash. If you're concerned you may have contracted monkeypox, call Howard Brown Health for a diagnosis and treatment.