Doctors, nurses bring holiday cheer to kid patients at Chicago hospital

If laughter is the best medicine, the kids at Stroger Hospital got a double dose on Tuesday.

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff brought Christmas to sick patients who had to visit the doctor on the holiday.

The prognosis was definitely merry and bright.

"We work on holidays all the time, so it's kind of like routine already,” said Dr. Rosibell Arcia-Diaz.

Nurses acted as Santa’s elves, handing out toys to patients and their families.

"We're trying to make it very festive for the kids,” said Dr. Arcia-Diaz.

The doctors at Stroger can see hundreds of patients on any given day, even the holidays.

Toys were donated by Good Samaritans like Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer.

Each year, the staff hands out goodies to kids and collects toys in the months leading up to the holidays to meet the need.