Dog adopted after more than two years at shelter

A dog that spent more than two years at a southern Illinois animal shelter waiting to be adopted has finally found a new family.

Demi spent 809 days at Helping Strays of Monroe County before a family adopted her March 7 from the shelter in Columbia, Illinois, just south of St. Louis.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the shelter said in a Facebook post that Demi is a sweet dog who finally found the perfect match in her new family.

The shelter wrote in its post that, "good things come to those who wait and Demi now has a place to call her forever home!"

