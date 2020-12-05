Dog and owner reunited in DuPage County after 3 years apart

article

After a very long three years, Debra Mejeur and her dog, Lola, were reunited thanks to a microchip and DuPage County Animal Services.

Lola, a black Labrador mix, wandered away from a home in Elk Grove Village where her owners were visiting friends in 2017.

Mejeur was a Michigan resident and searched the area for a month before giving up hope of finding the dog again.

A Glendale Heights resident found Lola earlier this week and was able to bring her in to DuPage Animal Services. The staff found the microchip and were able to determine Mejeur was the owner.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

“I just lost it,” Debra Mejeur said, referring to the phone call she received from Animal Services. “I started crying.”

Advertisement

Animal Services Committee Chairman Brian Krajewski said it is very important to microchip your pets.

“It’s extremely important to microchip your animal. If someone comes across a stray and brings them to us, we can scan them and reunite them with the family. If you don’t microchip, it’s a lot more difficult,” Krajewski said.

