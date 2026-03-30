Wrigley Field to host Big Ten, SEC Volleyball challenge in September

The Big Ten has brought college football to the Friendly Confines, and next will be college volleyball.

The Big Ten and SEC will partner for the inaugural Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge that begins Sept. 1 and culminates in a volleyball double header at Wrigley Field.

What we know:

The Big Ten announced its partnership with the SEC Monday. It will be the first time volleyball will play at Wrigley Field.

Inside Zone's Matt Fortuna first reported the news Monday morning.

All 18 Big Ten teams and all 16 SEC teams will face off in the six-day event that starts Sept. 1 and ends on Sept. 6 at Wrigley Field.

The Sept. 6 doubleheader at Wrigley Field will feature three championship contenders: Nebraska will play Missouri first, and Penn State plays Kentucky after that.

Both outdoor matches will be broadcast on FOX, with the first match scheduled for 6 p.m. CT with the second match following at 8 p.m. CT.

The Big Ten and SEC are two of the best conferences in college sports, but the two dominate in volleyball. The Big Ten and SEC have combined to win the last six volleyball national championships.

The Big Ten and SEC also combined to claim five of the eight spots in the 2025 NCAA volleyball tournament Elite Eight.

What they're saying:

"Bringing the SEC and Big Ten together for a championship-caliber volleyball showcase, culminating at an iconic venue like Wrigley Field, reflects the extraordinary momentum of the sport," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "This initiative not only elevates volleyball on a national stage but also underscores a continued growth and investment in women’s athletics. We are proud to be part of an event that celebrates the competitive excellence of these student-athletes while helping shape an even more prominent future for women’s athletics."

"Big Ten/SEC Volleyball Challenge Week culminating at Wrigley Field brings together the highest level of women’s volleyball competition, at one of the most iconic venues in the country," Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. "As women’s volleyball participation, sponsorship, attendance and viewership continue to grow, we look forward to providing this unique opportunity to showcase the exceptional competition."

"This is a historic moment for the Chicago Cubs, Big Ten and the SEC that has been months in the making," Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to welcome these incredible schools and student-athletes to the first-ever collegiate volleyball game at Wrigley Field."

Big Ten / SEC Volleyball Challenge Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Tennessee vs. Illinois (@ Food City Center, Knoxville, Tenn.)

Missouri vs. Oregon (@ Hearnes Center, Columbia, Mo.)

Minnesota vs. Florida (@ UW Fieldhouse, Madison, Wis.)

Purdue vs. Texas A&M( @Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette, Ind.)

Indiana vs. Georgia (@ Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette, Ind.)

Vanderbilt vs. Maryland (@ Historic Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.)

Arkansas vs. Rutgers (@ Historic Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.)

Michigan vs. South Carolina (@ Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Michigan State vs. LSU (@ Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Texas vs. USC (@ Gregory Gymnasium, Austin, Texas)

Kentucky vs. UCLA (@ Historic Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, Ky.)

Wisconsin vs. Florida (@UW Fieldhouse, Madison, Wis.)

Minnesota vs. Auburn (@ UW Fieldhouse, Madison, Wis.)

Purdue vs. Georgia (@ Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette, Ind.)

Indiana vs. Texas A&M (@ Holloway Gymnasium, West Lafayette, Ind.)

Vanderbilt vs. Rutgers (@ Historic Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.)

Arkansas vs. Maryland (@ Historic Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.)

Michigan vs. LSU (@ Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Michigan State vs. South Carolina (@ Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Ole Miss vs. Ohio State (@ McCasland Field House, Norman, Okla.)

Thursday, Sept. 3

Wisconsin vs. Auburn (@ UW Fieldhouse, Madison, Wis.)

Mississippi State vs. Iowa (@ Newell-Grissom Building, Starkville, Miss.)

Alabama vs. Northwestern (@ Newell-Grissom Building, Starkville, Miss.)

Ole Miss vs. Washington (@ McCasland Field House, Norman, Okla.)

Oklahoma vs. Ohio State (@ McCasland Field House, Norman, Okla.)

Friday, Sept. 4

Mississippi State vs. Northwestern (@ Newell-Grissom Building, Starkville, Miss.)

Alabama vs. Iowa (@ Newell-Grissom Building, Starkville, Miss.)

Oklahoma vs. Washington (@ McCasland Field House, Norman, Okla.)

Sunday, Sept. 6

Games at Wrigley Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Nebraska vs. Missouri

Penn State vs. Kentucky