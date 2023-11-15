Dog at Chicago animal shelter only one without a home after adoption event

article

A dog at a local shelter needs a home!

Elvis, an American Pit Bull Terrier mixed breed, was the only dog that wasn't adopted during the Anti-Cruelty Society Fall in Love adoption event this past weekend.

The good boy is three years old and was brought to the shelter as a stray.

When he was brought in, Elvis wasn't putting weight on his back leg, and it was determined that he had a fracture of the pelvis.

Though the fracture has healed, the shelter says he will be prone to arthritis as he gets older.

According to the shelter, Elvis is potty-trained, crate-trained and knows a few tricks! He also has a silly personality and is a big snuggler.

Elvis is currently housed at the River North Adoption Center located at 510 N. Lasalle Dr.

For more information on Elvis, click here.