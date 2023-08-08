Dog drives over 4-year-old with golf cart at Westland BBQ

A 4-year-old girl was back to eating popcorn just a few minutes after she was run over by a golf cart with a dog on the accelerator at a BBQ in Westland, Michigan, last week.

The young girl was run over at Blues, Brews, and BBQ on Friday, Aug. 4 in Westland.

The fire department's arson dog, Bella, was sitting on the seat of the golf cart at the event when she jumped to the floor and lay down. When she did that, she laid across the accelerator pedal, causing the cart to lurch forward with nobody at the wheel.

Firefighters tried to steer the cart away from any people and toward tents. But before they could stop the cart and pull the key, the cart hit the 4-year-old girl and ran over her left leg.

Paramedics and firefighters were there and immediately checked her out. She had no injuries and her mother declined to take her to the hospital.

A few minutes later, she was eating popcorn again and, within about 10 minutes, the fire department said she was back to jumping in the fire department bounce house.