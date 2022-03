A dog was shot by a mail carrier's security guard Monday afternoon in Humboldt Park.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Trumbull.

At about 12:05 p.m., a dog was chasing a UPS carrier and the carrier's security guard.

The security guard, who has a FOID card, shot the dog.

Chicago police said no charges or citations were issued.