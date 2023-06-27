Dog spotted by Cook County K9 officer at shelter finds forever home at 911 dispatch center

Full-circle moments don't come along very often in life, but when they do, they warm your heart.

In tonight's special report, Sylvia Perez has the story of one between some first responders and man's best friend.

The circle started about four months ago when Jerry Roman, a K9 officer with the Cook County Sheriff's Department accidentally met Joey

He spotted him at a local dog shelter in Cicero.

"We were actually at the shelter working with some other dogs. Someone actually came in to surrender Joey," said Roman.

But Officer Roman was quick to see Joey had a lot of potential as a therapy dog for the sheriff's department.

"They're going to see Joey with the floppy ears, the quirky personality, and they are going to be drawn to him," said Roman. "One way or another, somebody is going to want to ask about Joey, touch Joey, say hi to Joey, and then they are going to leave there and talk about Joey."

Even after a few months of working together, what Officer Roman didn't see is where Joey would wind up when his training ended.

"As far as having one dedicated to the 911 center, we've never had that," said Roman. "We've had a therapy dog drop by here and there for a day but not like this."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

When Joey finishes his therapy dog training, he will be coming to Cook County's 911 center on a regular basis.

"He is going to come in with the director each day, Monday through Friday, and he gets to walk the room and comfort our telecommunicators," said Leanna Carlson, Cook County telecommunicator supervisor.

Carlson has been a 911 dispatcher for over a decade.

"We have a very stressful job. The calls we receive are not always someone's best day, and over time, that builds up on our telecommunicators," said Carlson.

That is why she and her co-workers are looking forward to Joey joining their team permanently.

"Essentially it brings us down, our stress level down, where we can give the best service to our citizens," said Carlson.

"Even though you're having a bad day, Joey always looks like he's having the best time, so you are just drawn to that. You kinda figure out what you're dealing with and it's a little mental break there," said Roman.

Joey won't start at the 911 center for a few more weeks. That is when he and his handler are expected to officially complete their training.

If you'd like to see more of K9 Joey, tune in to Good Day Chicago Wednesday morning. He will be a live guest on the show.