Dolton firefighters raise safety issues, warn community could be at risk

Firefighters in south suburban Dolton were demonstrating on Monday about safety concerns under the current chief.

What we know:

Mayor Jason House said this is a hot issue, the controversy over whether the interim fire chief is qualified to lead the department.

House said the debate is re-traumatizing Dolton residents, who endured the turbulent administration of former Mayor Tiffany Henyard. But the firefighters claim the new chief is making their working conditions unsafe.

Firefighters, union officials, and supporters of the interim Dolton fire chief crowded into the village hall meeting room, a place where, under the previous administration, drama often overpowered city business during Village Board meetings.

But in Monday's meeting, Dolton residents agreed, they all want a safe village.

What they're saying:

One Dolton resident said during public comment, "This is not personal against you, Mr. Curtis. They (the firefighters) deserve to be respected."

The firefighters say Chief Quention Curtis is not qualified to lead the department. They picketed outside before the meeting.

"Right now, our fire department is being led by someone who does not meet the qualifications required under state law," Dolton Firefighter Ed Knoblock said. "This is not about an individual. It's about the position and responsibility that comes with it. When it isn’t met, it creates real liability."

Curtis served with the Chicago Fire Department for 37 years prior to being named chief of Dolton by Mayor Jason House. Supporters spoke, too.

A firefighter said, "Chief Curtis brings ample experience from Chicago, one of the busiest fire departments in the country. That experience matters and it should definitely be respected."

The Village released a statement saying Chief Curtis has streamlined spending, saving some $30,000 a month in overtime costs. The firefighters say the cuts are causing hazards and broken equipment that is never repaired, putting them in danger.

Adam Farej, President of the Dolton Firefighters Union said, "Public safety should never be mixed with politics. We learned this, and we learned this the hard way. The village and the union should work together to provide this community the service it deserves."

Curtis said at Monday's meeting that he is making sure the department is not wasting taxpayer money, and he's making sure there is oversight, something that Dolton has never had.

What's next:

He said he will pass his test on Friday to become certified to be chief of the Dolton Fire department.