Dolton man driving 128 mph faces speeding, gun and drug charges: police

A Dolton man caught driving 128 mph on an Indiana interstate over the weekend faces speeding, gun and drug procession charges.

A trooper patrolling Interstate 80/94 was passed by a silver Ford Fusion driving at “an extremely high rate of speed,” near the Calumet Avenue, just east of the state line early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

The trooper caught up to the vehicle and checked its speed at 128 mph, police said.

When the trooper curbed the vehicle he noticed the driver, identified as Shatez M. Wiggins, 24, moving around the inside. The trooper later determined the driver was within reach of a loaded Glock 43 9mm, according to the statement.

The driver was brought into custody and charged with possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.