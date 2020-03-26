Dolton man shot on I-94 near south suburb

A 34-year-old man was wounded in an expressway shooting early Thursday on the Bishop Ford near south suburban Dolton.

The Dolton resident was driving alone about 2:40 a.m. when someone shot him from inside another vehicle on southbound I-94 near Michigan City Road, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

He showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, state police said.

Southbound lanes of the expressway were shut down at Sibley Boulevard from 4:50 a.m. until 5:30 a.m. for an investigation, state police said.