Markham man accused in 2017 murder charged in Dolton mass shooting

A Markham man accused in a 2017 murder who was out on electronic monitoring has been charged in connection with a mass shooting in Dolton last week.

The incident took place on Jan. 31, around 10 a.m., in the parking lot of an AutoZone store on Sibley Boulevard.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, when officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found 30-year-old Torrey Lewis in the driver's seat of a Nissan Maxima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A rifle and gun were found in the front passenger area.

A second man who sustained gunshot wounds was in the backseat of the Nissan, and two other men were located outside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that gunshots had been exchanged between Lewis' vehicle and another car, and that the Nissan was reported stolen out of Chicago in December.

Lewis and the other victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

According to the sheriff's office, Lewis has been on electronic monitoring stemming from a July 2017 shooting where a disabled man – Timothy Horace – was fatally shot. He was killed while in his wheelchair and in front of his girlfriend outside a movie theater in Country Club Hills.

Lewis was arrested in September 2018 and ordered held in custody without bail. However, in May 2020, his bond was reduced to $300,000 and he posted the required 10% to be let out of jail.

Then – beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, because of the SAFE-T Act – Lewis was granted what's called "free movement" for two days a week, which allows individuals on electronic monitoring to take care of essential tasks such as grocery shopping, job interviews, attending religious services, health treatment, and other "basic activities." While on free movement, the sheriff's office cannot monitor a person's movement.

However, a review of Lewis' GPS activity after the AutoZone shooting revealed he left his home around 8:48 a.m. and drove at high rates of speed throughout the south suburbs. At times, he reached speeds of 100 mph or more. He eventually arrived at the scene of the shooting.

"There is no evidence that Lewis was attempting to do his laundry, shop for groceries, or attend religious services during his high-speed travels," the sheriff's office said in a press release to the media.

Following the Dolton shooting, Lewis has now been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon – a felony. He remains in the hospital but on Tuesday, a judge ordered him to be held in custody once he's released from treatment.

His next court date is Feb. 8 in Markham.