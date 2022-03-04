Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard sworn in as Thornton Township Supervisor

Just minutes before a midnight deadline, Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard was sworn in Thursday as Thornton Township Supervisor.

Henyard replaces the late Frank Zuccarelli, who passed away in January.

Zuccarelli served as the Thornton Township Supervisor for nearly 30 years.

Henyard said she did not expect the appointment, and will balance both of her political roles.