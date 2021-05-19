Dolton police shift patrols into neighborhoods to combat crime spike

In south suburban Dolton, a spike in crime and a new administration is leading to a new strategy for police.

Calls of shots fired are up, as are carjackings and police say they can’t seem to bring the murder rate out of the double digits.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard said it was time for a bold move. She decided to take police foot patrols out of the business district and put them in residential neighborhoods instead.

"A lot of people were concerned about crime, right. That was my number one concern, my top priority. What better way to put the people at one with the police then to have them go door to door," she said.

One week into the job, Henyard dispatched Dolton police officers to high crime hotspots without warning hoping to chase out criminals and reassure residents, especially women and seniors.

Henyard joined police last Friday as they went door-to-door checking in on people and gathering information.

Officer Marissa Curry said most residents were receptive.

"We heard some personal concerns but other people were a little more reluctant to speak with us and give us that contact," Curry said. "But I think that the more we show a presence the more comfortable they’ll become. I feel that it was a great opportunity for officers to connect with the community."

Dolton Deputy Police Chief Steve Curry, no relation to officer Curry, called on residents to speak up

"If you know somebody who lives in a specific address and doing specific things tell us, so we can start our investigation and eradicate them from the neighborhood, " Steve Curry said.

We asked the Deputy chief if foot patrols in high-crime areas pose a safety concern for officers.

"I’m not concerned at all, " he said "It’s no big deal. There’s a few of us that are always together so we’re always protected at all times. They knock on doors all the time in the line of duty."

He says he is hopeful about forming new relationships with the community.

Coming up on June 26, the community will hold a march along with residents of nearby Calumet City. They’ll start on both ends of Sibley Boulevard and meet in the middle.

"You asked for me to make change and here I am making a change. And when I was at the door and I asked can you please speak to our officers, they’re not here for your daughter or your son, we are literally here to hear your concerns," Henyard said. "The majority of them gave us a lot of good information. It worked out well."