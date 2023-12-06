Shocking video shows Dolton school security guard dragging student down gymnasium bleachers

It's a video that FOX 32 Chicago had to blur, showing the gruesome attack on a female student by an adult male security guard in south suburban Dolton.

Toshiya Statam, 15, is seen in several videos being pulled down the bleachers at Thornridge High School during a basketball game. She says it all started over her hoodie. One security guard told her to take it off, which she did but then she was told to leave the school.

"I said, ‘what do I got to leave for?’" said Statam, a freshman at Thornridge High School. "That's when they all came up to the top of the bleacher. He was in my face screaming and we were going back and forth."

The school sent FOX 32 a statement with a different account of what happened on December 1, 2023.

"During the incident, a student who was attending a basketball game at Thornridge High School in Dolton allegedly spat in the face of a security guard when he attempted to escort her from the gymnasium. In response to this unacceptable behavior, the security guard reacted inappropriately, deviating from his training. The safety and well-being of students is our utmost priority, and any actions that compromise their welfare will not be tolerated.

Prudential Security has taken swift action by dismissing the security guard from his position effective immediately. We deeply regret any distress or harm caused to those affected by this unfortunate event.

Thornton Township High School District 205 would like to assure parents/guardians, students, faculty, staff, and community stakeholders that we take incidents such as these very seriously. The incident at Thornridge High School is not reflective of the values and principles we uphold within our educational community."

There is no video to show if there was spitting or not. The 15-year-old had to go to the hospital and her mother Tosha says she had several CT scans and luckily nothing major is wrong.

The high school freshman showed FOX 32 some of her outer injuries, where she says the guard ripped three braids from the roots, leaving a bald spot on her head.

The student’s mother says the security officer’s punishment isn’t enough.

"I want him arrested," said Tosha. "What made you think it was acceptable to put your hands and feet on my child. Not one time, but several times."

The high school freshman has been suspended for 10 days. Her mother says she made a police report with Dolton PD and is hoping charges will be filed against the male security guard.