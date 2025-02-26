Dolton residents celebrate Tiffany Henyard's primary loss

The Brief Jason House won the Dolton primary election, defeating Tiffany Henyard in a landslide. Henyard’s tenure was marked by controversy, including investigations into financial mismanagement. House promised transparency and a fresh start for Dolton as he prepares for the general election on April 1.



Residents of Dolton put the Tiffany Henyard era to rest on Tuesday, voting for Jason House to win the primary election.

Henyard attracted national attention to the village along with controversy.

Residents react to Tiffany Henyard losing primary

What they're saying:

Residents said Wednesday they are ready for the new era.

"I am sorry that she didn’t do right by Dolton with the opportunities that she had, but kudos for Dolton," one resident said.

Henyard’s administration has been under intense scrutiny, with investigations into alleged financial mismanagement. A federal subpoena issued in May 2024 sought Dolton’s financial records, reportedly focusing on Henyard’s expensive out-of-state trips.

"You have to be connected to the people, so when you’re in office it’s important to do the right thing," another person added.

"All the chaos on social media was embarrassing to the city," Shakira Graham said.

Tiffany Henyard's history

The backstory:

Last year, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was hired to investigate Henyard’s handling of village funds. Lightfoot’s review found that Dolton’s general fund had gone from a $5.6 million surplus in 2022 to a $3.6 million deficit in 2024, with questionable credit card purchases and a lack of financial accountability.

Henyard said she was the victim of false allegations. The FBI and independent investigators were looking into Village spending. Residents disapproved of her methods.

Henyard was confident to the end, dancing in the street outside a polling place but when the totals came in, it was the Jason House party doing the victory dance.

House won 88 percent of the vote to Henyard’s 12 percent. The village-wide turnout was just under 27%.

House celebrates victory

Dig deeper:

Jason House promised more transparency for Dolton residents and said the results represent a new future for the village.

"We faced four years of intimidation, four years of failure and tonight is a new day for the community of Dolton," Jason House said at the election night celebration.

Some residents were joyful because they had a history with Henyard. Bettina Collins, the wife of the ousted police chief, was in tears.

"Tiffany Henyard tried to destroy my family’s life, tried to destroy my husband’s credibility. And this goes to prove this community stood behind us, and we stand behind them," Collins said.

Some residents admitted they had supported Henyard four years ago and hoped she would be good public servant. Henyard still serves as the Thornton Township supervisor.

Future of Dolton and Henyard

What's next:

House will now face independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan in the general election on April 1.

Henyard’s political future remains uncertain as legal and financial investigations continue.