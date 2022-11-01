Dom's Kitchen & Market opens second location in Old Town

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined local grocery store entrepreneur, Bob Mariano, at a ribbon ceremony in Old Town to open his second Dom's Kitchen and Market location.

Mariano says the new store is larger than its Lincoln Park location, featuring 12,000 more items — many of which are locally sourced from Chicago and across the Midwest.

"As we continue to grow Dom's, we remain true to our mission which is to offer well-crafted, locally-sourced, globally-inspired food in an interactive environment, like this space right here, of discovery and generous hospitality that connects people to their community," said Don Fitzgerald, Co-CEO of Dom's Kitchen & Market.

Dom's opened its first store in June 2021 with a goal of having 15 stores across the city by 2025.

Each location will create 180 jobs.



