A jury in New York City has rejected a woman’s claim that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store in 1996, but found Trump liable for sexual abuse against E. Jean Carroll.

The jury awarded the advice columnist $5 million in damages.

Carroll walked out of the federal courthouse after the verdict was read, passing by microphones with no comment but flashing a smile alongside her attorney.

U.S. magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll departs the Manhattan Federal Court in New York City on May 9, 2023. A New York jury ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump was liable for the sexual abuse of an American former magazine columnist in the mid-1990s.

Carroll’s suit was a civil case, meaning that no matter the outcome, Trump wasn’t in danger of going to jail. She was seeking unspecified monetary damages and a retraction of Trump statements.

The nine-person jury began deliberating just hours ago about the civil claims of battery and defamation after a trial that lasted just under three weeks .

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told jurors that the first question on the verdict form was to decide whether they thought there was more than a 50% chance that Trump raped Carroll inside a store dressing room. If they answered yes, they would then decide whether compensatory and punitive damages should be awarded.

If they answered no on the rape question, they could then decide if Trump subjected her to lesser forms of assault involving sexual contact without her consent or forcible touching to degrade her or gratify his sexual desire. If they answered yes on either of those questions, they would decide if damages were appropriate.

E. Jean Carroll was emotional as the verdict was read, then smiled at the outcome. (Courtroom sketch by Jane Rosenberg)

During the trial, Carroll, 79, testified for three days , saying she had a chance encounter with Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman store across the street from Trump Tower. She said it was a lighthearted interaction in which they teased each other about trying on a piece of lingerie before Trump became violent inside a dressing room.

Trump, 76, chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.

Carroll nodded as the verdict was read. Afterward, her lawyers put their arms around her, and she hugged supporters in the gallery, smiling through tears.

Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, shook hands with Carroll and hugged her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan. As the courtroom cleared, Carroll could be heard laughing and crying.

Trump immediately lashed out with a statement on his social media site, claiming again that he does not know Carroll and referring to the verdict as "a disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time."

Trump's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told the jury Carroll made up her claims after hearing about a 2012 "Law and Order" episode in which a woman is raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store – and that she made it up to fuel sales of a 2019 memoir where she first publicly revealed her claims and to disparage Trump for political reasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.