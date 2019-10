Donald Trump to make first presidential visit to Chicago, Police Supt. Eddie Johnson won't attend

article

President Donald Trump has spent a lot of time bashing Chicago, and now he's coming to visit.

In his first trip to Chicago since his election, the president is scheduled to address the 2019 International Chiefs of Police Conference on Monday.

Chicago has been a target for Trump since his campaign for what he calls an unwillingness to crack down on gun crime. He has repeatedly decried the violence in the city and has blamed Democratic politicians for it.

He has also called out Chicago for being a sanctuary city. After the city filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department, a federal appeals court in Chicago ruled that then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions couldn't tie the distribution of federal grant money to a city's willingness to cooperate with immigration authorities.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson says he will not attend President Trump's planned speech next week. Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Johnson will attend various events at the conference but has no interest in hearing what Trump has to say.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"I will not be attending the president’s speech because the values of the people of Chicago are more important than anything that he would have to say," said Supt. Johnson in a statement.

Advertisement

The superintendent's snub of the speech is the latest chapter in a contentious relationship Trump has had with the city for years. During his campaign, Trump decried gun violence in the city and blamed then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel and others. His administration has also battled with the city over its status as a sanctuary city that welcomes immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.