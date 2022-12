Metra is asking riders to come together to support local families.

The organization is holding a holiday toy drive next Tuesday at all downtown stations in partnership with the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation.

Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. that day, Marines and Metra employees will collect new unwrapped toys and cash donations.

You can learn more on ToysForTots.org.