'Don't Breathe 2' brings scares in anxiety-inducing sequel

The original was a surprise hit when it opened in theaters in 2016, and now a sequel to the horror thriller "Don't Breathe" is heading to theaters.

Actor Stephen Lang ("Avatar") returns as the infamous "Blind Man," one of the most popular horror villians of the past few years. FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Lang about the days on set when he has to "kill’ another co-star."

"The day that you die, that day that you are killed is always a strange day," Lang said.

"The day that I kill is just another day at the office for me because I do it a lot. I try not to get too close to them. A lot of times the actors will come up to you and say ‘You’re going to let me have it today.’ And it’s like ‘Sorry dude, nothing I can do about it.’"

"Don't Breathe 2" opens exclusively in theaters on Friday, Aug. 13.

