Dorian possibly washes brick of cocaine ashore on Florida beach

Hurricane Dorian possibly washed a brick of cocaine ashore in Melbourne.

Police say someone found the brick Tuesday around 8 a.m. at Paradise Beach Park. It was turned over to an officer on patrol there and field-tested. It was confirmed to be cocaine.

The cocaine brick, which had the letters 'D-I-A-M-A-N-T' on it, was taken into evidence. It will eventually be destroyed.

Fox 35 is reached out to the Melbourne Police Department for more details.

Meanwhile, police in Cocoa Beach are putting out a 'be on the lookout' for cocaine and other narcotics as Cocoa Beach Police say that a duffel bag with 15 milos of coke washed ashore there too.

"I would call if I saw a duffel bag. I wouldn't open it though. You never know what's in there," Jennifer McKinney of Melbourne said.

And you never know what else Dorian could drudge up.

"It was stirring out there for days. I'm sure there's more than just the cocaine coming in," said Kevin Maltese, of Grant. "You never know what you're going to find out here."

Dorian is currently moving north-northwest after passing near the east coast of Florida. It is expected to move towards the Georgia coast. It will then travel to the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday through Friday.

