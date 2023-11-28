Doris J. Crosby: Missing suburban woman, 74, last seen in Chicago

Police in south suburban Lynwood are asking for the public's help locating a 74-year-old woman who has dementia.

Doris J. Crosby was last seen in the 6200 block of S. Damen Ave. in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Nov. 19., according to Lynwood police. Aside from dementia, she's also diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension.

Crosby is described as 5-foot-10 in height and weighing 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lynwood Police Department at 708-785-4744 or dial 911.