Douglas man charged with armed robbery, weapons charges

article

A 19-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a Nov. 25 armed robbery in Old Town on the Near North Side.

Deshawn Jackson, of Douglas, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago police.

About 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jackson was taken into custody in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street in connection with an armed robbery that occurred just minutes prior in the 1200 block of North Wells Street, police said. It is alleged that he threatened a 52-year-old woman at gunpoint and forcibly took her belongings from her person and vehicle.

A weapon was recovered by officers as Jackson was placed under arrest, police said.

He is due to appear in Central Bond Court Wednesday.