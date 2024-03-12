Douglas shooting: Teen boy critically wounded on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 7:10 p.m., police say the boy was exiting a building in the 2900 block of S. Dearborn Street when two male offenders fired a gun in his direction.

The boy was shot twice in the body and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The offenders ran from the scene and are currently not in custody. The investigation is ongoing.