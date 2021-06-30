Expand / Collapse search
Downers Grove bakery owner dies from COVID-19

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Downers Grove


Downers Grove rallies around bakery owner with COVID-19, raise over $175K

Downers Grove is rallying around a bakery owner who's in the hospital battling COVID-19.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - The owner of a popular suburban bakery has lost his life to COVID-19.

Charles "Chuck" Kalousek owned Ingram's Busy Bee in Downers Grove.

Last month, he ended up being on a ventilator.



Outside his bakery, people put up supportive signs filled with kind words wishing for his recovery. Unfortunately, the 55-year-old ended up passing away, leaving behind a wife and two kids.

A GoFundMe for the family was created to help with medical expenses and has raised more than $198,000. 