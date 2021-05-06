Downers Grove rallies around bakery owner with COVID-19, raise over $175K

Downers Grove is rallying around a bakery owner who's in the hospital battling COVID-19.

Chuck Kalousek owns Ingram's Busy Bee in the western suburb.

Kalousek is now on a ventilator and may even need a lung transplant.

Outside his bakery, people have put up supportive signs filled with kind words wishing for his recovery.

A GoFundMe for the family has also raised nearly $175,000.