Downers Grove rallies around bakery owner with COVID-19, raise over $175K
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - Downers Grove is rallying around a bakery owner who's in the hospital battling COVID-19.
Chuck Kalousek owns Ingram's Busy Bee in the western suburb.
Kalousek is now on a ventilator and may even need a lung transplant.
Outside his bakery, people have put up supportive signs filled with kind words wishing for his recovery.
A GoFundMe for the family has also raised nearly $175,000.