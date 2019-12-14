Downers Grove carjacking witness follows suspects, has car stolen in Woodridge

A person who followed a stolen car from west suburban Downers Grove had their vehicle stolen by the same carjackers in Woodridge, according to police.

The initial carjacking happened about 2:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Hawkins Avenue in Downers Grove, according to a statement from Downers Grove police. Two men with guns got out of a silver Honda Pilot, approached a 2017 Kia Sportage parked in a driveway and ordered the occupant to get out at gunpoint.

The suspects, both men in their early 20s, then drove away in the Kia, Downers Grove police said. One was about 5-foot-7 with a thin build and wore a dark blue hoodie and dark jeans. The other also had a thin build and wore all dark clothing. They both wore dark hats.

A witness to the carjacking followed the suspects and found the stolen Kia about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Street and Route 53 in Woodridge, according to a statement from Woodridge police. The witness got out of his black Dodge Charger and left it idling, at which point the suspects stole the Charger.

The Charger had Illinois license plates reading Q501335, Woodridge police said.

Investigators believe the thefts are connected, Woodridge police said. Officers searched the area but were unable to find either car.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Woodridge police at 630-960-8998 or Downers Grove police at 630-434-5600.