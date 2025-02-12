Downers Grove man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for state lawmaker

The Brief William Dzadon, 71, of Downers Grove, is charged with threatening Illinois State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray. Authorities allege he left two threatening voicemails in November 2024. Dzadon turned himself in and was released on personal recognizance; his next court date is March 19.



A Downers Grove man is facing felony charges after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails for Illinois State Representative Anne Stava-Murray.

William Dzadon, 71, has been charged with two counts of threatening a public official, a Class 3 felony. Authorities said the messages included violent language and threats.

What we know:

Dzadon allegedly left the voicemails on November 13, 2024, at around 6:22 p.m.

The first message reportedly contained explicit language and a threat to "blow up" Stava-Murray's office. The second message, left approximately four minutes later, allegedly included a demand for her address.

Alleged voicemails

"Quit filling my mailbox with your f***ing b******t every other day you buck-toothed, ugly b**** and now you’re gonna start f***ing harassing me on the telephone. F*** you. I’ll come to your f***ing office and f***ing blow you up."

"Where do you live? Let me know so I can f***ing return the favor to you."

An arrest warrant was issued for Dzadon on February 7. Four days later, Dzadon turned himself in to the Illinois State Police and was released on personal recognizance the same day.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin emphasized the seriousness of the charges.

"Regardless of circumstances or intent, threatening an elected official, as alleged against Mr. Dzadon, is an extremely serious allegation and will not be tolerated in DuPage County," Berlin said. "Our elected officials have an extremely difficult job and should not be subject to harassment, intimidation or threats of any kind."

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly echoed these sentiments.

"The Illinois State Police take threats to all public officials seriously because those threats can prevent those officials from being able to safely do the job the public expects them to do."

What's next:

Dzadon is due back in court for arraignment on March 19.