Downers Grove man charged in armed robbery of Summer Smash concert tickets

A Downers Grove man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a person at gunpoint of three Summer Smash concert wristband tickets last month.

On June 24, 2023, prosecutors say Jordan Daurham arranged with the male victim over Snapchat that they would meet later in the day to exchange three Summer Smash concert tickets for $100 each.

Around 2 p.m., the meeting happened near the intersection of Powell Street and Norfolk Avenue. When Daurham arrived at the spot, prosecutors say he was driving a black Hyundai Sonata reported stolen out of Chicago.

At this point, the victim gave Daurham $300 for three wristband tickets. Once the tickets were handed over, Daurham allegedly pulled out a Glock handgun with an extended magazine and pointed it at the victim, demanding the three tickets back.

The tickets were handed back over and Daurham fled the scene.

On July 19, Downers Grove police located Daurham outside his apartment. The 20-year-old allegedly ran away from officers, but was eventually taken into custody. When he was arrested, prosecutors say he was in possession of a black P80 9mm handgun with an extended magazine that contained 13 rounds of ammo.

Jordan Daurham | Provided

"The allegation that in a residential neighborhood, just a block away from a high school, Mr. Daurham pulled out a loaded weapon and robbed a man at gunpoint is shocking," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "This type of violent gun crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law."

Daurham's bond was set at $750,000. He's been charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen car, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — all felonies.

He's due in court on Aug. 18.