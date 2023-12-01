Suburban man exposed himself to young girls, masturbated in front of them: prosecutors

A Downers Grove man will remain behind bars after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of two young girls earlier this year.

On Sept. 6, Glen Ellyn police responded to Sunset Park for a report of a man who exposed himself to two female children – ages nine and 11.

Prosecutors say the two girls were walking home from school when they heard a man – later identified as Matthew Morgan – call out to them to say he dropped something in the bushes "over there."

When the girls looked in the other direction, Morgan allegedly began masturbating, and one of the girls turned back toward Morgan and saw him doing so. The girls then looked away from Morgan and when they looked back again, he had fled the scene.

On Nov. 30, an arrest warrant was issued for Morgan and he was taken into custody later that day at his home without incident.

Matthew Morgan

"The allegations against Mr. Morgan are very disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "In DuPage County we will do whatever is necessary to ensure that our children are able to walk home from school without being subject to the type of behavior alleged in this case."

Furthermore, Morgan has also been charged with placing his phone under a 13-year-old girl's dress at a Starbucks in Hinsdale and secretly recording video. He also secretly recorded video of a woman in a changing room at the Downers Grove Goodwill Store and Donation Center, according to prosecutors.

Morgan has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child. He's next due in court on Dec. 19.