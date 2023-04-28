Downers Grove man stole GrubHub delivery driver's vehicle, used it to meet with probation officer: prosecutors

article

Bond has been set for a Downers Grove man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle while on probation.

Deshun Williams, 25, faces one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and one count of misdemeanor driving while his license was revoked.

At about 3:21 p.m. Thursday, a Villa Park police officer was on patrol when he witnessed a vehicle at Villa Avenue and Roosevelt Road that was reported stolen out of Chicago.

When the officer positioned his vehicle behind the stolen vehicle, the alleged driver of the car, Williams, cut off another motorist, prosecutors said.

The officer then activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

Instead of pulling over, Williams allegedly made an illegal U-Turn on Roosevelt Road and entered the eastbound Interstate 290/Interstate 88 ramp with the officer in pursuit.

Williams allegedly drove at speeds in excess of 107 mph on I-290.

The officer then ended the pursuit at which time a Chicago Police Department helicopter began tracking the vehicle Williams was allegedly driving.

Williams then exited the expressway and after crashing into a parked car in Cicero, he fled the scene on foot and attempted to blend in with a crowd of elementary school students who were just released for the day, prosecutors said.

Cicero police took Williams into custody a short time later.

While investigating, police determined that the vehicle Williams was driving was allegedly stolen from a GrubHub delivery driver. Williams allegedly drove the stolen vehicle to meet with his probation officer earlier that day.

"In this month alone, my office has filed charges against twelve motorists charged with fleeing from police," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This epidemic needs to stop and it needs to stop now, before someone gets killed. The complete disregard for public safety and the rule of law allegedly displayed by Mr. Williams will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

A judge set Williams' bond at $250,000. His next court is scheduled for May 28.