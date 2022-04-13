Downers Grove nonprofit Diveheart being featured in documentary

A Downers Grove nonprofit is getting recognized on the big screen.

The organization Diveheart will be featured in a documentary and they're hosting a special screening in May.

Diveheart is a nonprofit that uses scuba diving as therapy for those with cognitive and physical disabilities.

Fox 32 had the honor of sharing their story last year. And now, a documentary filmmaker will be sharing his journey with the organization.

A week before David Marsh set out to film, his son, who was struggling with an opioid addiction, overdosed and died. While he illustrates the personal journey of eight divers, he also details his own pain and how adaptive diving helped.

Fox 32 spoke with one of the divers who is featured in the film.

"It's helped me with my strength, independence, go on some fantastic vacations, meet a lot of new friends and now I see myself as a diver and not just an injury survivor or a wheelchair user. I'm a scuba diver," they said.

The world premiere of "Adapting to Dive" is Wednesday, May 18 at the Tivoli Theater in Downers Grove. You can purchase tickets on diveheart.org. They are $12 each.