Downers Grove Public Library cancels drag queen event for teens, but controversy remains

Controversy is continuing over a now-canceled drag show event for kids at a public library in west suburban Downers Grove.

Drag Queen Bingo, which was scheduled to coincide with National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11, was slated to feature a drag queen named Aurora Divine at the Downers Grove Public Library.

The event planned to feature several rounds of bingo for prizes and include a "short, age-appropriate lip sync" of "Firework" by Katy Perry. It was geared towards teens between the ages of 12 and 18.

What has parents up in arms is the host is described as raunchy from other events. Parents are also concerned over the registration process, which requires a child's name, phone number, email and grade level.

The show was canceled earlier this month due to threats, but residents want to make sure it stays that way.

"That you would take a sexualized form of adult entertainment and present it to children. Not only doing that, you're doing it in a public venue, a taxpayer-funded venue, like a library," said Noel Manley of Awake Downers Grove.

"Now on one level, if you want to go and engage in a drag queen show, you have every right to go do that. We don't disagree with that. What we don't like, or we don't care for, is bringing that in to children. Children as young as 12-years-old."

Because of safety precautions and a large crowd being anticipated, the board meeting will take place at the Downers Grove Village Hall at 7 p.m.