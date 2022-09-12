Downers Grove Public Library cancels Drag Queen Bingo due to threats

The Downers Grove Public Library canceled their upcoming Drag Queen Bingo event due to threats, the library announced Monday.

The threats are reportedly under investigation by police.

"Providing an inclusive, welcoming, and safe space for everyone in the Downers Grove community is of the utmost importance to the library. We recognize the significance of offering services and programs like Drag Queen Bingo that provide a window to the world, as well as a mirror to it, creating opportunities for patrons to see the wonderfully diverse community in which we live. Unfortunately, in this case, it is not possible to provide a safe place for everyone due to the threats made," library officials said in a Facebook post.

The library said there is no further information about the threat that can be shared with the public at this time.

"We are disappointed and saddened by some of the vitriolic feedback that we received for what was meant to be an evening of fun and celebration of self-identity and self-expression," the post said.

It is unknown at this time if the event will be rescheduled.