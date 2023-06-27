DuPage County restaurant manager charged with exposing himself to female employee: police

A restaurant manager in Downers Grove was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals to a female employee earlier this month.

According to Downers Grove police, Armando Romero-Mendoza showed the adult female employee his private parts on June 5 at the restaurant located in the 5100 block of Main St.

The 42-year-old Plainfield man has been charged with one misdemeanor count of Public Indecency, police said.

He was released on bond pending a future court date.

No further information was immediately available.