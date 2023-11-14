Downers Grove restaurant to be inducted into Hot Dog Hall of Fame

article

A Downers Grove restaurant will be inducted into the National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame Wednesday morning.

Scooby's Hot Dogs, located at 4319 Prince St., will become the 150th member to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since it started in 2006!

The restaurant is family-owned and has been around for over 20 years.

During the induction, which will take place at 10:30 a.m., the owner will receive a plaque and a Hall of Fame banner will be unveiled.