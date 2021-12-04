Dozens of Christmas trees donated to families in Chicago

article

A Chicago group donated dozens of Christmas trees to families in need on Saturday.

The trees arrived at Navy Pier, delivered by the U.S. Coast Guard, and were donated by the "By The Hand Club For Kids."

"By The Hand" partnered with the Village Church of Barrington to provide gifts to dozens of children on Saturday as well. The gifts were delivered at a holiday event in Austin that featured stations to decorate ornaments and gingerbread houses.

